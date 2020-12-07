Protesters gather at Selena Statue despite state and local restrictions on large crowds

People on each side of Shoreline blvd. waved signs in support or criticizing the President and his policies. Some were wearing masks but many were not.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Despite state, county and city orders of no gatherings of ten or more, dozens of President Donald Trump supporters and counter-protesters gathered on the bay front near the Selena Statue on Saturday.

Between 2:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. people from each side of the street waved signs in support or criticizing the President and his policies. Some were wearing masks but many were not.

According to Governor Greg Abbott, gatherings of 10 people or more are prohibited in public spaces unless authorized by a local officials.

The Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Department released a statement stating it is denying all requests for any type of permit that might gather more than 10 people in accordance with the governors recent orders due to COVID-19.

According to witnesses there was a small police presence but no interference.

Public health director Annette Rodriguez said she understands people have the right to protest but should protect themselves and other people around them for the virus.

"Well I think they just need to be reminded that if they're out in a congregate setting they should be social distanced and they should be wearing their mask," Rodriguez said.

Three News reached out to Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales and Mayor McComb for comment but have not heard from them as of Saturday night.

