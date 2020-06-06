AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: This article is no longer being updated.

Austin protests continued Saturday, June 6, standing up against racial oppression, social injustice and police brutality.

The protests have been sparked as of late due to the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and locally, the death of Michael Ramos, who was shot and killed by Austin police in April.

You can find the latest updates from Saturday's protests in Austin below.

10:20 p.m. – Officers from APD and DPS have cleared the highway as protests continue outside Austin Police Department headquarters.

10:10 p.m. – TxDOT has advised motorists that Interstate Highway 35 is closed in both directions at Seventh Street in Downtown Austin due to protesters on the road.

Meanwhile, some protesters have come back down from the interstate. Police are urging demonstrators to stay off of I-35 for their own safety.

10 p.m. – Protesters are now marching on Interstate Highway 35. Police are calling for protesters to exit the bridge and highway.

7:40 p.m. – APD and DPS officers have barricaded the corner of Eighth Street and Interstate 35 to prevent protesters from marching on the interstate.

6:20 p.m. – Protesters outside Austin Police Department headquarters in Downtown Austin are face to face with Texas DPS officers on the west side of Interstate Highway 35.

4 p.m. – Councilmember Natasha Harper-Madison is urging protesters to follow best practices to help stop the spread of COVID-19, including wearing a mask, using hand sanitizer, not touching your face and practicing social distancing. She reminded protesters Austin Public Health is making free COVID-19 tests available to everyone.

2:08 p.m. – Austin police officer Rosie Perez shares powerful message with Austin protesters.

1 p.m. – Austin police officers, including APD Police Chief Brian Manley, joined protesters in the tribute. Some protesters joined APD in the demonstration, while other protesters called it a photo op and screamed for the firing of Manley while refusing to kneel as well, KVUE's Bryce Newberry reported.

Here is live coverage from APD headquarters:

Austin police officers came out to take a knee with protesters this afternoon but some called it a photo op and stopped the moment from happening. Bryce Newberry is there. Posted by KVUE on Saturday, June 6, 2020

