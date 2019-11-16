CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Department will host a public meeting to consider the proposed construction of an 18-hole disc golf course at Oso Creek 1 Park with Third Coast Disc Golf Association for sport or leisure play.

This public meeting has been rescheduled for Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Oso Creek 1 Park, located at 6805 Safety Steel Drive.

Department representatives want to hear from interested community stakeholders regarding this proposal.

For more information, please contact Lisa Oliver, Community Relations & Engagement Superintendent, at (361) 826-3460 or by email at LisaO@cctexas.com.

Reasonable accommodations are provided upon request and in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

For assistance or to request a reasonable accommodation, please call (361) 826-3464 at least 48 hours in advance.

