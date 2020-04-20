CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The teacher retirement of Texas will be providing lower cost health care for public school employees. The changes will take effect on September 1st and will be for the 20-21 school year.

The three major changes are lower health care costs, new lower premium plan, and an increased access to health care.

On April 17th the board of trustees of the Teacher Retirement System of Texas voted for new “TRS-ActiveCare rates and plans, lowering health care costs and reducing premiums for families with children by as much as 8%.”

The TRS gathered feedback from TRS-ActiveCare districts throughout Texas to find ways health coverage could be better for employees.

The TRS gathered $300 million in savings to help offer more affordable healthcare options and better access.

They say that “The 2020-21 plan year will feature lowered costs for children and families, increased access to providers and a new lower-premium plan with $30 copays that are in place before a deductible is met."

“These plans provide comprehensive health care coverage so our hard-working public educators can access their choice of quality doctors and hospitals with full coverage when they need it most.” Said Board Chairman Jarvis Hollingsworth.

You can learn more information by visiting www.trs.tecas.gov