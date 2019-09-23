CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Have you ever heard of pumpkin spice salsa?

Now, you have. Along with cereal and applesauce. 

As fall approaches, the 3News team was curious to try out some snacks with a pumpkin spice theme, branched off of the famous 'Pumpkin Spice Latte.' 

While the cereal was a sweet treat, the pumpkin salsa won the popularity contest. 

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

 