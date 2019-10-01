The South Texas non-profit is asking residents to sign and submit the postcards to our state representatives this legislative session.
Author:
John-Thomas Kobos
Published:
8:19 AM CST January 10, 2019
Updated:
8:19 AM CST January 10, 2019
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Purple Door wants state leaders to continue with their support for family violence services for the Lone Star state. One gripping fact you will immediately see on the card is "in the last 5 years, 691 women in Texas were killed by their abuser."
The Prevention and Education Team gives presentations and training events to raise awareness of domestic violence and sexual violence while assisting in identifying victims who may be in need of services. The Purple Door recognizes the vital role of all citizens and organizations in addressing domestic violence and sexual violence in our communities and in developing community-specific prevention strategies that work towards ending violence before it begins.
2019 Purple Postcard In 2017, 136 women were killed by a male intimate partner Over 70,000 Texans received services from family violence centers 41% of shelter requests went unmet due to lack of space The above statistics shows that funding for family violence centers has failed to address the growing needs of survivors and account ...