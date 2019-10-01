CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Purple Door wants state leaders to continue with their support for family violence services for the Lone Star state. One gripping fact you will immediately see on the card is "in the last 5 years, 691 women in Texas were killed by their abuser."

The Purple Door - Prevention & Education The Prevention and Education Team gives presentations and training events to raise awareness of domestic violence and sexual violence while assisting in identifying victims who may be in need of services. The Purple Door recognizes the vital role of all citizens and organizations in addressing domestic violence and sexual violence in our communities and in developing community-specific prevention strategies that work towards ending violence before it begins.

Various programs at the non-profit target future crimes by educating children, their parents, and looking for ways to prevent abuse or neglect before it even happens.

You can go online to let our elected officials know you want to continue funding family violence services.