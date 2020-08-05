LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The family of Private First Class Henry Ferguson is working to get back his Purple Heart after it was donated to a Goodwill in Arkansas "by mistake."

On Thursday, Goodwill Industries of Arkansas posted on its Facebook page asking for the public's help after the award was believed by donated on accident.

“Our manager of eCommerce was sorting through the items that the stores send us that we know we don’t want to put out,” Public Relations Manager Kerri Mettles said.

The Purple Heart belonged to Ferguson, who was killed in 1945 during World War II.

"He was laid to rest at an American cemetery in the Netherlands," the post said. "We would love to be able to return it to his next of kin."

People started doing their own research and began sending tips. They eventually lead the team to his great-nieces.

“The response was just incredible,” Mettles said.

The post was then updated Friday to announced that Goodwill was in contact with Ferguson's family and they were working on the logistics of returning the medal.

“I had a little boy and I named him Henry Ferguson Cole, just after my great uncle to carry on his name,” Amy Cole, the great-niece of Private Ferguson said.

“I’m so glad that whoever found that at Goodwill had the inclination to think, ‘hey, this means a lot to someone out there,' and to do the research... and it was really awesome. The best thing I’ve probably ever seen on Facebook,” Cole said.

Ferguson was reportedly a part of the 97th Infantry Division of the U.S. Army, 303rd Infantry Regiment.

Cole never got the chance to meet her uncle but knew him from a photo and stories passed down in her family for generations.

Soon, his family will have a piece of his history to hold on to.

Their research found he was also awarded a Combat Infantry Badge, American Campaign Medal and WWII Victory Medal. The family plans to continue researching their hero.

RELATED: Lowe's donating $1 million worth of flower baskets to mothers isolated in senior housing facilities

RELATED: John Cena surprises 7-year-old Florida fan battling cancer amid COVID-19 pandemic

RELATED: Georgia couple married more than 40 years both survive COVID-19 together