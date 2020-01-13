One lucky girl got to take home the crown Saturday night at the 2020 San Patricio & Aransas County A&H Show Queen’s Contest.

3News weeknight anchor Leslie Adami emceed the event at Sinton High School.

13 ladies graced the stage in western wear and formal dresses, answering questions from the judges and showing off their personalities.

This year's queen is Trinity O'brien.

1st Runner up: Stella Thomas.

2nd Runner up: Kadence Smith

3rd Runner up: Krista Boscamp

4th Runner up: Jacqueline Gonce

Miss Congeniality: Kadence Smith

Miss Photogenic: Lauren Carvajal

Congrats to all of the beautiful ladies at the event!