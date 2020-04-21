CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — While our state economy will be opening slowly many people who haven’t been working are still worried about how to pay their rent and utilities.

3News reporter Michael Gibson has some answers for residents who may be going through financial struggles right now.

If you haven’t working in a while, have run out of money and your rent and utilities are due, what can you do? The City of Corpus Christi has received some federal dollars to help with rent and utility assistance.

"The federal government Through the cares act just approve one time funding for the municipalities and the City Of Corpus Christi received $2.4 million and of that money there's 1.6 million in our community development block Grant And $800,000 is in our emergency solutions and both of those sources can be used for mortgage utility and rental assistance.” Said Michael Rodriguez the Chief of staff of the city manager’s office.

If City Council approves the plan at Tuesday’s meeting, then the Salvation Army and Hope House will distribute the money out to people based on their income and having lost their job due to COVID-19.

State Representative Todd Hunter has advice for those who don’t qualify for that assistance.

“My suggestion to folks Is if you were the renter or the landlord that you reach out to each other and try to see if there's anything that you can reach." Said Corpus Christi state representative Todd Hunter.

Childcare for school aged children is another problem that many parents who are going back to work are facing since schools are shut down for the rest of the school year.

Representative Hunter said "Today the Texas workforce commission has been addressing Childcare and childcare relief, my advice to those involved in childcare is to get a hold of the Texas workforce commission locally

Representative Hunter also says that if anyone has questions, they can call his office and he will try to get them the help they need.

There are other organizations like the Catholic Charities and the Nueces County Social Services helping with bills and food.

You can call 2-1-1 and ask for a list of agencies who can help with your particular situation.