CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII-TV) — The Corpus Christi Hooks offense exploded for 15 runs en route to a 15-6 win over the Naturals. Catcher Lorenzo Quintana led the way offensively going 3-for-3 with three home runs, six RBI, and five runs. Quintana became just the third Hook to hit three home runs in a game.

