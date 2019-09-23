SAN ANTONIO — The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed a raid Monday of the Bexar County Precinct 2 office.

The raid took place at the office in the 7700 block of Guilbeau Road on the northwest side early Monday morning.

The FBI said they were executing a search warrant as part of a joint investigation with DPS Texas Rangers.

Precinct 2 Constable Michelle Barrientes Vela spoke to KENS 5 late Monday morning. She said she was not officially notified of the investigation and she believes she is being attacked.

"Yes, I am being attacked," Barrientes Vela said. "I don't know why they are in my office today, or what they are looking for. I will just say we have done nothing in this office. All I have done is stand up for my community and I will continue to do that."

Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff also spoke to cameras late Monday morning.

"The voters of precinct 2 elected the Constable, she is an elected official. At this point, no one has been arrested, no has been indicted and no one has been convicted. She has the constitutional right to stay in office until some of these things happen, if they do happen," Wolff said.

Sheriff Javier Salazar also said his office is ready to provide assistance as they process continues.

"We are just here to make sure that public safety is not affected in any way. The constituents of Precinct 2 can certainly rest assured that the Sheriff's Office is ready to step in and handle whatever may come up from a county perspective," Salazar said.

Neither Sheriff Salazar nor Judge Wolff were able to comment on the specifics of the investigation.

The investigating agencies have also not commented on specifics of the search warrant.

This is a developing story and further updates will be added as they are received.

RELATED: Bexar County constable says county leaders are targeting her

RELATED: 'COPS' to start filming with Bexar County Sheriff's Office

RELATED: Precinct 2 Constable Michelle Barrientes Vela accused of sex discrimination in lawsuit