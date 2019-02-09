CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Beeville woman is making history by being the first Latina in the Army to complete Ranger School.

Ranger School is a 62-day leadership course in the military.

Soldiers have to complete missions on wild terrain and are deprived of sleep and food to test their skills in high stress situations.

Jalen Gomez said after graduating from college and becoming an officer in the US Army she wanted to test her limits and thought what better way to do it than ranger school.

“I haven't been physically pushed to where I'm like, 'I got to quit. I can't do this,' and I kind of wanted to see if I would reach those points and how far I could take it,” she said.

While the tasks at hand weren't impossible Gomez said at times they felt like it.

But in the end she pushed through being the first Latina to do so making her father proud.

“For our race of people here, and for where we are at as a country,” It's a lot of pride,” Jose Gomez said.

Gomez's dad was in the marine corps for 21 years.

He said he's guilty of thinking women couldn't bare the same harsh conditions as men but has since changed his mind.

“To hear the stories of them just walking alongside her and her having to do and carry the same weight if not more, as a father it was an honor to hear all those things,” he said.

Gomez said she found it rewarding too especially when the guys would tell her things like...

“So, I really appreciate that and I'm going to look for that when I have females among my ranks, so that was probably the coolest thing,” she said.

Gomez plans to be stationed in New York by the end of the year.

She also said she plans on staying in the military for at least 20 years like her dad.