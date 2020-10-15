Rapid COVID-19 tests coming to Texas schools

The launch of the COVID-19 rapid testing pilot program includes eight participating school systems.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Governor Abbott is also taking action along with the TEA and the Texas Department of Emergency Management to provide COVID-19 rapid testing pilot programs across the Texas school system.

With parent approval, the tests would allow students to get tested for COVID-19 and have their results in as little as fifteen minutes.



Governor Abbott says that the rapid tests will be used to lower the spread of the virus as more students head back to in-person learning.