Experts talk reality of dying in the hospital during a pandemic

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Experts said many COVID-19 patients are forced to spend their last moments alive in the hospital completely alone.

"'Families are there. They can say goodbye to their loved ones," Doctor Salim Surani said. "The majority of the time they have time to get prepared."

Doctor Elizabeth Loika from the Texas A&M Corpus Christi nursing department said most goodbyes are now from a screen held by a nurse of physician.

"The patients are terribly isolated," Loika said. "We're learning more and more and more through technology to provide the platforms."

Doctor Surani works with ICU patients, has been in the medical field for over 30 years and has experienced losing patients before but this is different.

"This is a very traumatic experience for a family and for us," Doctor Surani said.

He said it's an experience he and his staff haven't gotten used to.

"The nurses are very good," he said. "They take care of the patients, and we feel it."

Doctor Loika said, in the last moments of a patient's life, medical staff become the family that could not make it.

"Just really listen and be there and show compassion sometimes just holding their hands," she said. "Many times just crying when they do."

Doctor Loika pleading to the community to be diligent to prevent something like that from happening to their family.

"It's important that you do wear the face mask, you do wash the hands, you do the social distancing and don't live in fear," she said. "Just live thoughtfully."

