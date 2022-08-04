Recapture Your Dream, Adult Post Secondary Education Program

Throughout April registration opens for Summer courses at Del Mar College.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Del Mar College is hosting an admissions workshop April, 11th. All you need to do is stop by the Coastal Compass to start the admissions process, register for classes and sign up for scholarships.

Throughout April, registration opens for Summer courses at all of our institutions in the Coastal Bend. Summer courses tend to be 6 weeks or less and organizers say a great opportunity to earn college credits and industry certifications.

Scholarships are still available for the Fall semester, but the applications all close in April.