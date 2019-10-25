CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We have a program with funds from the Lumina Foundation to help you evaluate your past courses and see what options may be available for you.

A RYD advisor is at University of the Incarnate Word on Thursdays 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and at Coastal Compass Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Walk ins are also welcome.

Contact them today and get the help you deserve.





