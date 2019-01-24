PORT ARANSAS, Texas — A popular restaurant in Port Aransas, Texas, is facing a major setback after a fire broke out in the building Wednesday morning.

The restaurant, La Barataria, had just recently got back on their feet after suffering serious damage in Hurricane Harvey. It was just months ago when they reopened after rebuilding.

Lezlie Keebler, owner and head chef of the restaurant, said she spent months recovering after Harvey, and now she has to start from square one yet again.

The fire broke out around 9 a.m. Wednesday. Firefighters quickly responded and extinguished the flames. Although the building still stands, Keebler said everything inside had smoke damage.

That includes the walls, ceilings, and furniture -- all things that had to be replaced because of Hurricane Harvey.

"They're all things. Nobody was hurt, and I have an amazing team and they're behind me 100-percent and we're pretty resilient," Keebler said. "So I'm very optomistic that we'll, you know, get it done faster than many would expect."

Keebler said her landlord and contractor are already working to determine what will need to be rebuilt and replaced. She said after meeting with fire officials, they believe the cause of the blaze was electrical.