Recognizing Gold Star families on Memorial Day

Throughout the barbecues, poolside and beach days, Gold Star families can be found reminiscing their loved ones lost in battle.

During the Memorial Day weekend, 3News highlighted what it means to be a Gold Star Family. They are the loved ones of those who died during active duty.

"Roger was the only boy out of five children, right in the middle," said Larissa Garza-Savana, a member of a gold star family. "He always wanted to make you laugh or smile, just silly, so warm and caring," said Savana.

She couldn't stop the tears that inevitably began to roll down her face as she shared the memories of her brother, Corporal Rogelio Garza Junior.

"He was our rock, literally. Even though he was the only boy, he was our protector," said Savana.

Corporal Garza entered the army in 2004. Shortly after being stationed in New York, he joined the infantry and was sent to Afghanistan.

"He switched places with the third guy and not even five minutes later an RPG, which is a rocket propelled grenade, shot at them, kicked one off the mountain, the other one to the side and my brother down. So then my brother gets up and kind of crawls and he's just shooting in the direction of the RPG, he's just shooting and he's bleeding out already at this point, but he's still shooting," said Savana.

A heroic story she will never forget, a memory she shared to honor her brother's life after he was killed in action in 2006.