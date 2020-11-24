Recognizing Native American Heritage Month in the Coastal Bend

The Indigenous People of the Coastal Bend is a non-profit organization in Corpus Christi founded in 2018.

Love Sanchez is a member of the group and said their organization is shining a light on Native American people, culture and concerns locally.

"The fact Corpus only has close to 1 percent of Native, I think that our presence is super important,” she said.

Sanchez said many indigenous people have been oppressed and their history has been lost over time.

Like in the case of Melissa Zamora, who recently reconnected with her native roots and values.

"It's a matter of not only conserving the environment, but conserving the culture that we are barley starting to understand again,” Zamora said.

This new understanding has brought to light parts of American history that Sanchez said has been falsely rewritten like Thanksgiving.

She said thanksgiving is known as the Day of Mourning in Native American culture because when settlers first colonized in America they killed hundreds of native people.

"’The governor of Plymouth wrote that for the next 100 years every Thanksgiving day would be ordained and honoring the victory, thanking God that the battle had been won,’ so that's where Thanksgiving derived from,’ she said.

So for both Sanchez and Zamora they celebrate the national holiday a bit differently.

"I always have to mention to thank all of the people and animals and plants that have given their lives for us to share this meal together and bringing that consciousness back to my family," Zamora said.