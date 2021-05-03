Recognizing women's history month with local leaders

Women in the coastal bend are highlighted for their accomplishments as a part of the national women's history month celebration.

The movement started in 1982, initially as a week-long celebration. However, after years of trial, it turned into a month of recognition for women's contributions and achievements.

"The history books are written, back in my day to extol the accomplishments of men and women were struggling to have a voice," said Alice Upshaw Hawkins, a board member for the Corpus Christi Independent School District.

Hawkins is self-motivated, determined, impactful and serves as the first Black woman on the C.C.I.S.D. board.

"I never thought that I would be here. I never gave it any thought, you know, it just my life just happens," said Hawkins.

She's a previous teacher and while currently serving the district, she's working on her doctorate degree. Still, she said there's work that needs to be done to ensure women are more recognized. This is a sentiment that Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District Director, Annette Rodriguez, agreed with.

"I wish we could say 2021, you know we're all treated equally and women are right there, you know, with the men. But, you're never really looked at as the men are, you know, the men are always looked at as more, you know, superior if you will to the women," said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez continues to lead the city-county efforts for COVID-19. She has been with the health district for 22 years. Although this year has been tough, she said it's worth seeing the vaccines finally make it to the community.

"My dad would always tell me you're a minority, you're a Catholic, and then you're short. You really have to be above all of that, just be professional and he'd always say, do your best and then do more," said Rodriguez.