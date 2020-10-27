Corpus Christi Police celebrate Red Ribbon Week

You may have seen lines of police cars around your child's elementary school. Parades will continue throughout the week at several elementary schools.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — You may see lines of police cars around your child's elementary school this week don't worry it's all part of the Corpus Christi Police Department celebrating Red Ribbon Week.

Red Ribbon Week is a drug prevention program the brings awareness to youth about the issues surrounding substance abuse



Corpus Christi Police say they hope that these will be the first steps toward a drug-free America. Parades will continue through the week at several Corpus Christi elementary schools.