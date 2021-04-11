Red, White and YOU event invites veterans, military members and spouses to the annual hiring fair

More than 90 employers will be ready to interview and hire on-the-spot at the event.

Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend is hosting the Red, White & YOU hiring event in-person at the American Bank Center today.

Military members and their spouses along with veterans will have early access for an hour starting at 9 a.m. The doors will open to the general public around 10 a.m. Hiring Red, White and YOU is a statewide hiring event that connects veterans, transitioning military members, and military spouses to employers across Texas.

There will be more than 90 employers attending, and more that are participating virtually. Many employers will be ready to interview and hire on the spot. Job seekers are encouraged to dress for the job that they want and come prepared with multiple copies of their resumes.

Workforce professionals will be onsite to offer resume assistance and information about other programs and services for job seekers. Computer stations and printers will be available as well to submit online job applications, print resumes, and access online resources.