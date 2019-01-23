REFUGIO, Texas — The Refugio County Historical Commission approved on Tuesday the replacement of the historical marker that the Urrea Oaks located off Highway 77 south of Refugio, Texas.

It was back in March of 1836 that Mexican General Urrea set up headquarters there before attacking Refugio during the Texas Revolution. The marker that symbolized the event was blown away by Hurricane Harvey back in August of 2017.

Commissioners have now approved $1,800 for a new marker to put in its place. They hope to set a goal to research and apply for five more markers in the county with the help of an expert from Houston.