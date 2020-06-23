Regional Science Fair students adjusting to changes due to COVID-19

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic The Regional Science Fair was held virtually.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Student project competitions are a rite of passage for many, but COVID-19 has curbed those gatherings.

3News reporter Marissa Cummings shows how two students from the regional science fair are adapting with the times.

The threat of COVID-19 caused the international science fair that is usually held in California to go virtual for the first time.

"Once the decision was made we got communications all the time about how they were setting it up. the two students who were designated to go there had to do extra work." Said Debra Plowman, Director for the Coastal Bend regional science fair.

Plowman says the students had to be able to streamline their projects online. That may not sound like much work, the projects themselves are incredibly intricate.

Veterans Memorial Junior Ibrahim Al-Akash... who revamped an antiquated robotic surgery system with video game technology.

"So, to accelerate the surgeons learning and improve the surgical performance I developed a new control system using Nintendo switch controllers." Said Al-Akash.

Academy High School Junior Joaquin Haces-Garcia whose project is meant to protect lives at railroad crossings.

"My project is implementing an alert system for trains at level crossings." Said Garcia.

You'd think these students would be disappointed because not only are they not getting to experience the fair in person but their was no judging this year.

Joaquin says that's what made it so much better students were able to share their passions with other students with no pressure.

"It didn't feel very restricted we were actually able to communicate with people and learn through them as well as create new friendships." Said Garcia.

"The biggest takeaway was connecting with the students and also we connected with each other to share research and help each other for next years research projects." Said Al-Akash.