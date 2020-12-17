x
Beachgoer finds 71 pounds of cocaine on South Florida beach, agents say

That amount of cocaine is worth nearly $1 million.
PALM BEACH, Fla. — It's not what you expect to find during a walk on the beach -- a bag full of cocaine. 

But that's just what one beachgoer in Palm Beach found, according to Miami's U.S. Border Patrol office. This good Samaritan found 71 pounds of cocaine washed up on shore. They notified local authorities. 

Border patrol agents took custody of the parcel, which had 25 packages of cocaine inside. Agents say that amount of drugs is worth nearly $1 million.

This week, the U.S. Coast Guard offloaded more than $411.3 million worth of cocaine and marijuana at Port Everglades. The major drug bust included 23,000 pounds of cocaine and 8,800 pounds of marijuana. 

