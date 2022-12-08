Police: Rapist escapes Arkansas prison, possibly with help from family

Samuel Hartman escaped Brickys Prison on Friday, Aug. 12. In 2013, he was sentenced to life in prison for multiple rape charges in Franklin County.

Example video title will go here for this video

MARIANNA, Ark. — Law enforcement is searching for a convicted rapist who escaped an Arkansas prison on Friday, reportedly with the help of his mother and sister who police are calling "persons of interest."

According to the Arkansas Department of Corrections (DOC) alert system, 38-year-old Samuel Hartman escaped from Brickeys Prison in east Arkansas on Aug. 12.

He is 5'9" tall, weighs 230 pounds and has several tattoos. His tattoos are a rose, heart, sword, "Forever & Always" and "Sam-N-Christine."

Hartman escaped from his field maintenance crew assignment and is considered to be armed and dangerous, according to a release from the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

During a chase, Hartman and a suspected accomplice reportedly fired at correctional officers. A few hours after announcing Hartman's escape, DOC released the identities of two women who may have helped him, his sister Misty Hartman and his mother, Linda Annette White, who officials say could be armed and dangerous. While the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office said in a media conference Misty is his Hartman's sister, 5NEWS viewers in Logan County close to the family tell us Misty is his wife and not his sister.

Officials say there could be at least one more suspect in connection to his escape.

According to the Tunica County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement is searching the Tunica County, Mississippi area after an abandoned vehicle was found on the Arkansas side of the river.

Arkansas State Police say a farmer reported seeing abandoned jet skis on a boat ramp near Moon Landing Park, about 2.5 miles away from where they found the abandoned vehicle in Arkansas. A cellphone and set of keys were found on the jet skis and have been taken into evidence.

The sheriff's office says when the call came in around 8:20 a.m., area schools when into lockdown as a safety precaution. Officers were at all of the school campuses to make sure kids got home safely.

Officials say there have been calls of possible sightings, but those have not been confirmed. Drones, police K9s and helicopters have been deployed to help with the search.

In 2013, Hartman was sentenced to life in prison for multiple rape charges in Franklin County.

According to court records, he was convicted of rape at the age of 26 in Franklin County and took a plea deal on November 27, 2013. Hartman has since appealed his conviction to the state's Supreme Court but was denied.

His last known address is on Persimmon Point Road in Magazine, Arkansas.

The Logan County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) says that the Arkansas Department of Corrections has agents in the area checking locations, but deputies with the department are also checking our area. LCSO says it has received no information that he is in the area but will continue to search until he is caught.

The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a white 2021 Chevy Z71 Trail Boss with Arkansas license plate number 398 ZVY or none at all. It is believed to be associated with Hartman.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you're asked to call police immediately.

Stay with 5NEWS for updates on this developing story.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device