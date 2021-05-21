x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Corpus Christi's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Corpus Christi, Texas | kiiitv.com

Regional

Disney World resorts offering discounts to teachers and first responders this summer

The special offer applies to six of the resorts at Disney Springs and lasts until July 14.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Thursday, July 2, 2020, file photo, cars drive under a sign greeting visitors near the entrance to Walt Disney World, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. A new television show about the residents and caretakers at Walt Disney World's Animal Kingdom is being produced by National Geographic and will start streaming in the fall of 2020 on the Disney+. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney World is saluting some of the men and women who have been on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic by offering discounts to teachers and first responders who stay at a resort this summer.

The special offer applies to six of the resorts at Disney Springs and lasts until July 14. According to the Disney Springs Hotels website, the offer is based on availability so space may be limited. 

First responders and teachers can choose to stay at B Resort and Spa, DoubleTree Suites, Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palance and Orlando Lake Buena Vista, Holiday Inn and Wyndham Garden.

RELATED: Which Florida theme parks still require masks outdoors?

Discounted rates start from as low as $79 a night to $160 a night.

The discounts apply to Preschool, Daycare, Kindergarten and grade school teachers, as well as college professors. First responders must be police officers, firefighters, emergency medical technicians, paramedics, doctors and nurses.

For more information, visit the Disney Springs website.

RELATED: Disney World makes masks optional in outdoor common spaces

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter