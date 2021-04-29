Former President Donald Trump says Gov. Ron DeSantis 'would be considered' as his 2024 running mate

It's not the first time the Florida governor's name has come up either.

FLORIDA, USA — Speculation around what role Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis might play in the 2024 election just got a boost from former President Donald Trump.

Thursday morning Trump appeared, via telephone, on Fox New's "Mornings with Maria" where he was asked if the Republican governor was in contention to be his running mate, should Trump attempt to regain the presidency.

“Well, he’s a friend of mine. I endorsed Ron and after I endorsed him he took off like a rocket ship. He’s done a great job as governor," Trump told Fox News.

Trump added that based on what he has heard, people "love" the idea of the two running on the same ticket and that DeSantis "would be considered" to be his vice president in the next presidential election.

While it's the first mention of the duo potentially running together, it isn't the first time either of the staple conservative politicians have sparked debate over if they'll run at all in 2024.

In February, Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz alluded to a presidential run for the Sunshine State's governor when mystery still loomed over Trump would step back into the spotlight.

"What Ron DeSantis didn’t say, but which is the truth, is that the Biden folks know that if Donald Trump is not the candidate in 2024 the leader of our movement will be Ron DeSantis," Gaetz said at the time in an interview with Fox News.

DeSantis made headlines once again on April 26 as CBS News reports he plans to speak next month in Pennsylvania amid speculation that he is throwing his hat into the presidential ring.

It was only recently that Trump more seriously began to elaborate on the potential to have his name back on the ballot in three years, but has yet to confirm either way.

If he does decide to make a comeback, Trump tells Maria Bartiromo that he'd focus on protecting the second amendment, the border, taxes, energy.

10 Tampa Bay has reached out to the Governor's Office for comment. This story will be updated when we hear back.