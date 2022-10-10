Happy Indigenous People's Day!

Indigenous Peoples' Day is celebrated in place of Columbus Day as a means of raising awareness of the cultures and struggles of America's indigenous peoples.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many cities across the country celebrate Indigenous People's Day in place of Columbus Day, and Corpus Christi is one of them.

Corpus Christi celebrated its 4th Indigenous People's Day this year with a special event hosted by the Indigenous Peoples of the Coastal Bend.

Cultures of tribes said they have been in the Coastal Bend since before Corpus Christi was founded, and always will.

While the indigenous people of Corpus Christi celebrated their cultures today, they also spoke of the continued fight on their ancestors’ lands.

Indigenous People of the Coastal Bend member Dorothy Pena said of their struggle, "I would like to take a moment to acknowledge all the indigenous communities of the world that continue to thrive and fight to be able to carry on their traditions in a world that is systematically trying to erase them."