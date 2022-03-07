5-year-old student attacks Florida teacher, sends her to hospital

First responders carried the educator out of the school on a stretcher.

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. — A South Florida elementary school teacher was hospitalized after being attacked by a 5-year-old student, according to the Pembroke Pines Police Department.

Police say it happened around 10 a.m. last Wednesday at Pines Lakes Elementary School in Pembroke Pines. According to a police report, the ordeal began with two students – ages 4 and 5 – flipping classroom chairs and throwing things, including at teachers.

One teacher, the police department explained, grabbed the 5-year-old and brought him into a separate "cool down" room to calm down, but the child attacked her. The educator managed to radio for help, but the assault reportedly left her coughing, faint, and unable to speak.

A law enforcement officer found the teacher "weak" and "dazed" while sitting on the ground, where she was leaning against a wall. Paramedics put the educator on a stretcher and drove her to an area hospital.

“She is a sweet teacher. When I say I trust this woman with my child, that’s a second mom. I trust her with my child — amazing woman, and it has me distraught that something like this could happen to her,” a parent, who did not want to be identified, told WSVN.

Authorities determined child protective investigators should be dispatched to the student's home. It was not clear what, if anything, happened when they responded.

While a police report notes the "offense" against the teacher as being aggravated assault with hands, feet and fists, a spokesperson tells 10 Tampa Bay the child has not been arrested and that no charges have been filed at this time.

According to WSVN, the principal sent a message to parents confirming an incident at the school and saying no other students were in harm's way.

"As always, the health, safety and well being of our students and staff continues to be my highest priority," the message said, according to NBC Miami.

The Pembroke Pines Police Department is withholding the teacher's name under Marsy's Law but did share that the educator has returned home and is no longer under hospital care.