Sea turtle released back in the Gulf after rehab for shark bite injury

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A rehabilitated Kemp's Ridley Sea Turtle is returning home after it was rescued by the Texas State Aquarium Wildlife Rescue Center.

On April 27, TSA and the Padre Island National Seashore Division of Sea Turtle Science and Recovery rescued an adult female turtle that suffered a shark bit injury while coming to shore to nest.



Teams of doctors worked to rehabilitate the turtle. It was released back into the Gulf of Mexico in hopes of having her return to nest in the future along the national season.

