CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The family of James and Michelle Butler, the New Hampshire couple whose bodies were found on Padre Island earlier this year, have finally received their relative's ashes.

It was back in October when the body's of the New Hampshire couple were discovered on Padre Island south of Bob Hall Pier. After coordinating with a local funeral home and Kleberg County investigators, their family said they were able to have their ashes transported back to New Hampshire.

So far no one has been formally charged with their deaths, but 33-year-old Adam Curtis Williams and 32-year-old Amanda Noverr, both from Utah, have been charged with felony theft for stealing the Butlers' pickup truck and rented RV.

Kleberg County authorities are still investigating the case.

Family and friends of the Butler's said they are working to plan a celebration of life for both James and Michelle in January.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: