Remembering a South Texas martial arts legend

One of the most well-respected and recognized names in South Texas martial arts has died.

Tributes have been pouring in for Rianard Jackson who passed away over the weekend.

Monday, some of his closest friends are sharing the impact Jackson made over his lifetime especially for youth growing up on the city's north and west sides.

Longtime Corpus Christi resident and a first-generation martial artist Rianard Jackson trained with just about anyone and everyone.

"He had a lot of friends; Chuck Norris was one of them," said Louis Lopez.

Lopez who is a 7th degree Judo black belt, knew Jackson well.

"We would go to all the tournaments together as well. Unfortunately, I would have to fight him because we were in the same weight class," said Lopez.

Lopez along with martial artist John Barrera showing 3 News a few of Jackson's favorite moves. Before he was a master on the mat, Jackson was bullied as a kid. It was something that pushed him to start learning Judo and he was good at it. He earned many black belts in various arts. He would even be inducted into the Martial Arts Hall of Fame.

Jackson used his passion and success to help keep youth off the streets and out of trouble.

"He would more than welcome me in his gym, run and grab me, lift me up let me know I was completely welcomed," said Barrera.

Barrera and many others trained with Jackson at the Ben Garza Gym.

"Thousands and thousands of people, he has touched their lives one way or another," said Barrera.

"It was my pleasure to have known Bubba Jackson. He was loved by all," said Raul Vasquez.

Vasquez who is a 10th degree black belt, calls Jackson a tremendous person. The two became friends when they were both teenagers.

"He adopted the Latino culture, he would give you the ol bear hug, and you could sense the strength he had, gifted athlete, helped him become a national champion in the Judo arena," said Vasquez.

An established pillar for Corpus Christi martial arts, an ambassador for youth, and a friend who will be dearly missed by those who knew him.

"A tremendous loss for the community, I think this is going to be one of the biggest funeral arrangements here in Corpus Christi that Corpus Christi has seen," said Barrera.

Jackson was 72-years-old.