CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Solid Waste Department wants to remind residents that it is illegal to blow grass clipping or tree leaves onto the street.



According to the city, grass clippings and leaves can end up blocking street storm drains, which can result in flooding.



"A lot of people don't know about this rule. We're trying to educate the public that we want you to either blow your lawn clippings back onto your lawns, bag them up, or put them in the garbage," project manager Sandra Ellis said.



If you see grass clippings being left out in the street, you can remind your neighbors that they're violating city code. Residents can report violations by calling 361-826-2489.

