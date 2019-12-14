COBB COUNTY, Ga. — One person was shot during an incident inside Cumberland Mall in Cobb County, Ga., early Saturday afternoon, police said.

According to Cobb County Officer Sarah O'Hara, a verbal altercation at the mall's food court escalated into gunfire.

One person was wounded in the shooting. The shooting suspect escaped, O'Hara said.

O'Hara said that during the confusion surrounding the shooting, "a number of people" experienced panic attacks, and a number of pregnant women who were present wanted medical personnel to check them out to ensure their babies were okay.

O'Hara said a Cobb County motorcycle officer received minor injuries while responding to the mall when his unit struck a vehicle nearby.

Cobb County Police responded very quickly to the mall following the incident, blocking all entrances to the mall property.

In a tweet, police later said the parties involved in the shooting apparently knew each other and the shooting was an isolated incident.

11Alive's Liza Lucas talked to multiple witnesses at the mall who said they heard what sounded like gunshots.

One man who said he was shopping at a DSW location inside the mall told Lucas that employees locked him inside, and sent him to the rear of the store.

Traffic surrounding the mall area was snarled as entrances to the mall were blocked by officers.

The shopping mall was closed as officers searched the mall for the shooting suspect, O'Hara said.

She said that mall officials hoped to reopen the mall later in the day on Saturday, but that the food court would remain closed, because it was tied to their crime scene.

Cumberland Mall is a large regional shopping mall with about 135 stores located about 15 miles northwest of Downtown Atlanta, near the intersection of I-75 and I-285.

Refresh this page for the latest on this developing story.

MORE HEADLINES |

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

'Before I leave Atlanta, someone is going to feel my pain' | La. man convicted for gas station shooting

Man tortured by gang members, skull 'depressed' in one the most brutal murders in Atlanta