Residents find abandoned RVs dumped in Flour Bluff

Chief Dale Scott with the Nueces County ESD Number 2 says this is an ongoing problem.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Residents in Flour Bluff took to Facebook on Monday to find out what they can do about abandoned trailers and r-v's being left behind in their community.

The Nueces County ESD Number 2, posted photos to Facebook, saying they've been having a problem with RV's being left on the streets, specifically Waldron and Yorktown.



Now residents are wondering where the RV's are coming from.

ESD Number 2 Chief, Dale Scott says they're not too sure who's leaving behind the trailers, but they're working with the flour bluff citizens council to ensure the RV's are removed.

“When we're seeing them, they're basically falling off their frames. The slide outs are already off and the one I posted a picture of today was actually dumped south of Yorktown on Waldron, and then somebody re-dumped it on the north side of Yorktown and Waldron,” said Chief Dale Scott.

Chief Scott says it's been going on for nearly a year and at one time there were three RV's lined up bumper to bumper on the road.

