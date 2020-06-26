Residents have complained that Visit Corpus Christi has been encouraging visitors to visit Coastal Bend beaches. Here's their response.

The President of Visit Corpus Christi Texas Brett Oetting, says the coastal distancing promotion is not about inviting anyone to our beaches.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There have been some complaints on social media that our convention and visitor's bureau have been inviting people from around the state to our beaches causing an overcrowding situation.

Local officials have reported big crowds at area beaches since the holiday weakened and they haven't slacked off.

We went in search of some answers and talked to the President of Visit Corpus Christi Texas who says the coastal distancing promotion is not about inviting anyone to our beaches.

Brett Oetting says it's simply been miscommunication about the message they're sending out.

“Back in March, we stopped any of our paid advertising promotions. Both tv and digital advertising because we weren't sure what was going on.” Said Oetting.

“We were using the hash tag “see you soon cc" and just understanding that this is a scary time right now. We hear you. We wish you could come down here. Keep us in mind when all this gets behind us.” Said Oetting.