In person learning safety measures: Here's guidance from the CDC to ensure a safe return to the classroom

The CDC shares guidance for parents through a check list to ensure your child's safety as they return to the classroom.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For the beginning of the school year students were learning from home. As the school year has progressed some school districts in the Coastal Bend have welcomed students back to the classroom in phases. This week more students will be returning to in person learning.

Parents, before you send your student back to the classroom the CDC shares guidelines to ensure your child’s safety.

Many schools have implemented safety measures such as hand sanitizing, wearing face masks and practicing social distancing.

The CDC offers a check list for parents. Here are some of the things they recommend on the check list.