In person learning safety measures: Here's guidance from the CDC to ensure a safe return to the classroom

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For the beginning of the school year students were learning from home. As the school year has progressed some school districts in the Coastal Bend have welcomed students back to the classroom in phases. This week more students will be returning to in person learning.
Parents, before you send your student back to the classroom the CDC shares guidelines to ensure your child’s safety.
Many schools have implemented safety measures such as hand sanitizing, wearing face masks and practicing social distancing.
The CDC offers a check list for parents. Here are some of the things they recommend on the check list.
- Check in with your child each morning for signs of illness and make sure they don’t have a sore throat or other symptoms like cough, body ache, or vomiting.
- Review and practice proper hand washing techniques at home. The CDC recommends making hand washing fun and explain to your child why it’s important.
- Pack a water bottle and be familiar with how your child’s school will make water available.
- Develop routines before and after school such as packing items in the morning like hand sanitizer, and extra masks.
- Label your child’s masks clearly in a permanent marker so that they are not confused with those of other children.
- Talk with your child about how school will look different this year.