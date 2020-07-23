'Reverse Alert' sends out weather updates, evacuation and flood warnings

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A reminder from the City of Corpus Christi Emergency Operations Center to install the "reverse alert" app on your smartphone.
The app sends out alerts for weather updates, evacuation warnings, and to warn of flooded roads. Residents can sign up for those alerts through the city’s website.
