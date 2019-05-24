HOUSTON — The reward for finding missing 4-year-old Maleah Davis increased to $20,000 after a private donation, according to Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo.

Ronnie and Karen Bias of Lake Charles, Louisiana pledged an additional $10,000 to Crime Stoppers, which doubles the amount from Wednesday.

Maleah has been missing for nearly three weeks. Her stepfather, Derion Vence is charged with tampering with evidence in connection with her disappearance.

