NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — Comal County Crime Stoppers could pay up to $4,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of a suspect accused of shooting a hotel clerk in the face at a Motel 6 in New Braunfels late Saturday night.

The incident happened just before 11 p.m. at the Motel 6 located in the 1200 block of Interstate Highway 35.

New Braunfels Police believe 18-year-old Porfirio Navarro of Seguin was the shooter.

KENS 5

According to investigators, the victim had become involved in a disturbance with a group of people who were not guests at the hotel.

A gun was pulled during the altercation and the hotel employee was shot in the face.

NBPD and emergency crews responded to the scene just before 11 p.m.

The victim, who's only been identified as a 32-year-old male, was transported to San Antonio Military Medical Center where he received treatment for the single gunshot wound to the face. He was last reported in stable condition.

Anyone with information on Navarro's whereabouts should contact NBPD or Comal County Crime Stoppers at 830-620-8477 immediately.