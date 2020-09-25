Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol make two smuggling busts

Border Patrol's recent bust lead to nine arrests and CBP shares how you can help spread awareness.

Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol agents busted two smuggling attempts this week, the first being Wednesday, September 23, in Falfurrias. The driver of a Lincoln sedan was caught smuggling a Mexican citizen in the trunk of their car. The discovery was made after a K-9 alerted agent to the vehicle. Agents arrested the smuggled alien and the U.S. citizen driver and escorted them to the Falfurrias checkpoint for processing.

The next group arrested were arrested in Mission, Texas after agents saw a white Dodge pickup leave a known human smuggling area speeding. Agents attempted to conduct a vehicle stop, but the driver continued to speed down the road. DPS led ground units and helicopter to assist in the pursuit. As the vehicle traveled a short distance south of the river levee, the vehicle stopped and multiple people jumped out and ran into nearby brush. A thorough search of the brush led to the arrest of a United States citizen and six illegal aliens from Mexico and El Salvador.

DPS took custody of the driver and vehicle, while Border Patrol took custody of the remaining people and transported them to the station for processing.

Border Patrol processed the cases and subjects accordingly.