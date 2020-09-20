Traffic alert: Road closures throughout city due to flooding

Barricades have been placed throughout the city. Here's what you need to know.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you’re on the roads be aware of road closures throughout the city due to flooding.

Barricades have been put on Laguna Shores from Hustlin Hornet to Caribbean as well as the intersection of Glen Oak and Laguna Shores. Barricades are also set up at Timon, Burleson and the turnaround from East Causeway to the West Causeway.

Corpus Christi Police say they are watching the bridge side of the intercostal turnaround. Police are asking drivers who are not residents of North Beach to refrain from traveling in the are unless necessary due to the road closures and congestion.