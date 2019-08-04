CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — To kick off National Work Zone Awareness Week, which runs April 8–12, TxDOT will be partnering with law enforcement and safety advocates to ask motorists to stay alert and slow down when driving through work zones on Texas roadways. TxDOT's "Be Safe. Drive Smart" campaign will offer motorists tips on driving safely though road maintenance & construction zones in the Lone Star State.



In 2018, Texas saw 25,162 work zone traffic crashes, resulting in 161 fatalities and 684 serious injuries. Of those fatalities, 84 percent were motorists or their passengers. Traffic fines double in work zones when workers are present, and fines can cost up to $2,000.





