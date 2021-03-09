Roadside memorial pays tribute to COVID-19 victims in Sinton

It can be found along the long stretch of Villarreal St. and while it might be a small gesture, it is one that is making a big impact in that tight knit community.

A tribute dedicated to the people who have lost their lives to COVID-19 in the town of Sinton has a lot of residents there taking notice.

Along the fence line, there is a cross, flowers, and the pictures of 19 people the community has lost during the pandemic.

"Even if you are not related, we are all affected by it," said Sinton resident Linda Luna.

Linda and her husband Richard Luna are among the people slowing down and stopping to pay their respects.

Linda said most folks in Sinton know the names and knew their smiles.

The victim's range in age from 48 to 87 years old.

Among the people being remembered, there is a musician and a fisherman.

Each person with their own story.

One woman showing us her mom's picture. Lydia Quilimaco passed from COVID-19 about two week ago. She was 66 years old.

We were there as her daughter saw the memorial for the first time.

"I knew someone was going to do something like this because of this community. We're very sharing, very kind and some take it to heart," Quilimaco's daughter said.

"We're a small town and everybody knows everybody," said Luna.

We reached out to the person who created the tribute.

Jennifer Puente said she personally did not know most of what she called these COVID angels, but that it doesn't mean their story wasn't important to someone.