Robert Driscoll Elementary to return to remote learning until November 2 due to three positive COVID-19 cases

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Three elementary students at Robert Driscoll Elementary have tested positive for COVID-19.

The district says the students were last on campus on October 16 and the district was made aware of the positive cases on October 21.

The district has notified teachers and the parents of students who may have come into close contact with the students who tested positive.

The elementary will return to virtual learning through October 30 and return to in person learning on November 2.

The campus is set to be disinfected thoroughly.

