ROBSTOWN, Texas — On Saturday, February 29, 2020 around 187,000 people will celebrate a birthday that comes once every four years. Including a Robstown 6th grader.

Mario Cortinas looks a lot older than he really is.

"I am eleven and a half," Cortinas said.

He will turn 12-years-old. Well technically three.

"The fourth," Mario said. "That's the one coming up," Melinda, his mom, said. "Wait no that's my third," Mario said. "Oh ya," Melinda said. "Ya you're right. On your fourth you'll be 16."

Mario is a leap year baby and will turn three on on February 29, 2020.

"At first I didn't really know what it meant so that's when she explained it to me," Mario said. "At first I was a little mad because my birthday would only come once every four years."

Melinda said Mario's birthday was a surprise although she joked around about the idea of him coming early.

"I told my husband wouldn't it be cool if he was a leap year. my husband was no that's not cool. I was like. I think it would be fun."

Little did she know it was about to happen.

"It was exciting for all of us," Melinda said. "He was tiny. They thought he was gonna be bigger. He was like 6 pounds 10 ounce."

His mom said since then, he's grown into quite the gentlemen who likes to dip his feet into all things.

"I like to play games," Mario said. "I like to read and my favorite subject in school is math. I'm in choir and I play the trumpet in band."

He said his siblings like to tease him.

"He always says that he's older than me because i'm two and he says that sometimes he's smarter than me because I'm two once again and he's saying I shouldn't know how to speak," Mario said.

Melinda re-assured her son it might be a great pick up line in the future.

"I always tell him, You may not like it now ,but when you get older, and you're out with your friends and some girls come to talk to you and it will be cool when they ask how old you are and you get to say well I'm seven. But he's really, you know, 28."

Mario still celebrates his birthday every year with his family.

"I always tell him on the 28th he was still in my stomach," Melinda said. "He wasn't born yet. He was born the day after so we celebrate on the first."

Even if it technically only comes once every four years.

"I love it," Melinda said. "I think it's really special."



