Robstown hosts parade for 88th Nueces County Junior Livestock Show

One float, a large customized vehicle built for all terrain except water, stole the show towards the end.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was parade day for the Nueces County Junior Livestock Show on Saturday.

Kids showing animals this year, Queens Contest contestants and local officials were all included. Nueces County Judge Connie Scott and local fire and police departments were also there.

"I think all the, all the people standing outside sure enjoyed it," said Steve Garrett, who drives the vehicle on his nearby ranch. "So, it's not something they see every day, so, a lot of fun. Kids enjoyed it, that's the main thing."

Livestock show organizers asked Steve Garrett to put it on display at the fairgrounds. He said the livestock show means a lot for those who compete.

"It raises a lot of money for scholarships for kids," Steve Garrett said. "It teaches kids a lot of things they need to learn today in the real world about responsibility, taking care of animals and the company and a family, we like to support the community and the kids to stay involved."

Steve Garrett owns Lehman Feeders and Accessories in Robstown. His son—nicknamed "T-Bone"—works there over the summer and on a hay farm in Alice. He said working with animals often helps him prepare to show at the livestock show this week.

"Whenever you're in the ring, you're going to be in there for a while," Trenton "T-Bone" Garrett said. "So, you have to get your endurance up and theirs, so by walking them, scratching them, feeding them, I mean, you're just getting them ready."

Steve Garrett said his kids showed in the commercial heifer division Friday and will show market steers and breeding heifers next week. For Trenton Garrett, he said taking care of the animals is a matter of their survival.

"Consistently going out there, being responsible, cause they can't live, they can't live without us," Trenton Garrett said. "They can't feed themselves."

Trenton Garrett's sister said she enjoyed the parade, sharing her favorite moment.

"Probably, like, waving at the people and throwing candy to them," Dylan Garrett said.

The livestock show continued after the parade with the Queens Contest at 6:30 p.m. at Tuloso Midway High School Performing Arts Center.