ROBSTOWN, Texas — April is Autism Awareness Month and one area in the Coastal Bend spent Friday bringing awareness to the disease.

The Robstown Independent School District held their annual Autism Awareness & Special Olympics Rally. This year's theme was "Autism: The Positives!", and the school district celebrated people with autism and those who know someone with autism.

Hundreds of students from all seven Robstown ISD campuses participated in the pep rally.

"It starts from the heart that's where it begins. This is the 3rd rally we've had in the past three years, and it's getting bigger and bigger. What we want to do is teach all of our kids is acceptance of all children and all individuals, and this is just a way to have fun and do that," Robstown ISD Superintendent Dr. Jose Moreno said.

Friday's event was all about prepping the kids for the 36th annual South Texas Area Spring Games happening Saturday at the Flour Bluff High School Stadium.