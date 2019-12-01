CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Kids in Robstown got to show off their dribbling skills Friday at the Robstown Unit Gym for the Jr. NBA challenge.

The NBA challenge program is free and open to the public, and players can try and accumulate points. The top three players go to a regional competition in Dallas in February.

According to members of the Boys and Girls Club, it's important for kids to get involved with these types of programs and the support from the community means everything.

"We want that participation; we want that involvement, we want the parents to come and find out what they're doing and how we can grow from it. Also, together all of us, the community, the club, the parents, that's how we get our children to where we want them to be at," Director of Athletics Joe Guzman III said.

On Saturday from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. children can show off their dribbling skills at Greenwood Unit Gym on 3902 Greenwood Drive.